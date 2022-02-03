Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 2,000 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $153,380.00.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $540.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

SMLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

