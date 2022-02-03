Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 2,000 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $153,380.00.
Semler Scientific stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $540.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $153.21.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.
SMLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
