Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,452. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.