Sentinel Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $54.12 million and $1.59 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,458,232,163 coins and its circulating supply is 6,544,730,707 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

