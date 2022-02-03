Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.38).

A number of brokerages have commented on SRP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

SRP stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 136.60 ($1.84). The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,400. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.31. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.30 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.99).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

