Sether (SETH) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Major Exchanges

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Sether has a market capitalization of $438,310.95 and approximately $1,443.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sether has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00042475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00113598 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

