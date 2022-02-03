Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,806.04

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,806.04 ($37.73) and traded as high as GBX 2,941 ($39.54). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,903 ($39.03), with a volume of 438,653 shares changing hands.

SVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($34.96) to GBX 2,675 ($35.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,904.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,806.04. The company has a market capitalization of £7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.54%.

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

