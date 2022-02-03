SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in January

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.0 days.

SGLFF remained flat at $$7.20 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Separately, HSBC raised SGL Carbon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

