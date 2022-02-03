Shell (LON:SHEL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,350. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shell traded as high as GBX 1,935.20 ($26.02) and last traded at GBX 1,932.40 ($25.98), with a volume of 3916123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,886.60 ($25.36).

Shell Company Profile (LON:SHEL)

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.