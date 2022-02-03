Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €201.00 ($225.84) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($258.43) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($200.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €179.09 ($201.23).

ETR:SAE opened at €110.20 ($123.82) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €91.95 ($103.31) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($279.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €133.35.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

