Short Interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expands By 33.2%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ AERI opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.70.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
