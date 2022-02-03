Short Interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expands By 33.2%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,984 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

