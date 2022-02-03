Short Interest in Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Rises By 33.0%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ALF opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Alfi has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alfi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Alfi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Alfi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alfi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alfi by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

