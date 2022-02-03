Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Rises By 35.4%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BACHY stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

