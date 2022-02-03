Short Interest in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Drops By 13.7%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,800 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 818,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CWT. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NYSE:CWT opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,416,000 after buying an additional 432,107 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,697,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

