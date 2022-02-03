Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rises By 32.4%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,735. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $124.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRDF. William Blair assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $87,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

