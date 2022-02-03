Short Interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Grows By 24.4%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Tia L. Bush acquired 5,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 265,500 shares of company stock worth $3,140,138.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 202,200 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CNTA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

