Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Expands By 33.1%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the December 31st total of 343,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD remained flat at $$0.35 during trading on Thursday. 27,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,245. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

