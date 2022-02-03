Short Interest in Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Declines By 14.9%

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:CIAN traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,495. Cian has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cian will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

