Short Interest in Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Declines By 14.9%

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:CIAN traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,495. Cian has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53.
Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cian will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cian Company Profile
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
