Short Interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Drops By 24.3%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,717,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $710.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

