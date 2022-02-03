Short Interest in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Increases By 46.6%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DS opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Drive Shack has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $124.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 543.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 780,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 659,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 199.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 652.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.

