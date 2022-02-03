Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Drops By 16.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.