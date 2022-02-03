Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Expands By 23.2%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOJCY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

