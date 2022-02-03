Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Expands By 23.2%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOJCY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.