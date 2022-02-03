Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Declines By 22.8%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 612,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 135.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 44.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

