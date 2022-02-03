Short Interest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Grows By 50.1%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,777,700 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the December 31st total of 1,850,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,378,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GBTC opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

