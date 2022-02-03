Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Declines By 21.1%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

GFED traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $32.04. 1,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,426. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $140.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

