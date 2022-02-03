Short Interest in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Grows By 23.8%

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.97. 6,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.99. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

