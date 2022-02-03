Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Decreases By 22.9%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

HVRRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($164.04) to €145.70 ($163.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.12.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.28%. Analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.