Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Rises By 36.1%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

PRFZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.87. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $163.16 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

