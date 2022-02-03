Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Declines By 15.3%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:JAGGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 5,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,091. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.26%. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

