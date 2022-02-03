Short Interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Increases By 26.2%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,050,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 14,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
NASDAQ MNMD traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 1.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,836. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.79 and a 52 week high of 5.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.
See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.