Short Interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Increases By 26.2%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,050,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 14,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ MNMD traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 1.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,836. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.79 and a 52 week high of 5.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,681,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after buying an additional 997,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 200,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 350,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

