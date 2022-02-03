Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Decreases By 14.3%

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $209,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $231,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:MTX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,546. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

