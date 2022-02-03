Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Drops By 15.5%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,300 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 9,822,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,833.8 days.

MMTOF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491. Mitsubishi Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

