Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Drops By 25.3%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 4,364,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 217.4 days.

NTIOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NTIOF opened at $81.06 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.