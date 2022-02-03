Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Declines By 18.7%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 1,549,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,360. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

