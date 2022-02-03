Short Interest in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Decreases By 16.8%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,890,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 56,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 54,625,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,214,082. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 2.37. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

