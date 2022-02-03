Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Expands By 48.7%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.6 days.
Nomura Real Estate stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. Nomura Real Estate has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
About Nomura Real Estate
