Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Expands By 48.7%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.6 days.

Nomura Real Estate stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. Nomura Real Estate has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

