Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Increases By 33.0%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 314,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,738. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $25,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,495 shares of company stock valued at $222,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.95 price target on the stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

