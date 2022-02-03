Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Increases By 33.0%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 314,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,738. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $25,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,495 shares of company stock valued at $222,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.95 price target on the stock.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.