Short Interest in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Drops By 15.8%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,010,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 20,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 320,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

