Short Interest in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Declines By 14.5%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 1,041.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 293,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 268,042 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 217.4% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 117,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 80,809 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,819,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 11.1% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 1,554.1% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 211,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 198,953 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SEAH stock remained flat at $$8.14 on Thursday. 533,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,806. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.