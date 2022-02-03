Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Drops By 24.8%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

