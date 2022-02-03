Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Expands By 25.3%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $970,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDAC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

