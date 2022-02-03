Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Declines By 24.6%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

TOMZ opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -1.42.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

