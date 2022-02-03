Shutterstock (SSTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Shutterstock to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $66.05 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,973 shares of company stock worth $19,570,915. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.