Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.59

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.59 and traded as low as C$14.56. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.66, with a volume of 250,984 shares traded.

SIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$982.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.74.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$170.42 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

