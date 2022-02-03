Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 3,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Sierra Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTS shares. CIBC lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

