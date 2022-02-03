Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIGY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037. Sigyn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

