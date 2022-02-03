Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Update

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $10.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,049. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.57.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.