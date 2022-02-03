Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.