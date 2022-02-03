Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 142 ($1.91) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.08) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. Sirius Real Estate has a 1 year low of GBX 88.70 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.30 ($1.95). The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.76.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 760,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £995,600 ($1,338,531.86). Insiders have bought a total of 847,500 shares of company stock valued at $111,259,000 over the last ninety days.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.