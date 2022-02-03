Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,073,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,216.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 707,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 654,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

