Sirius XM Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sirius XM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

SIRI stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

